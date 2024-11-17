Dustin Poirier, Brian Ortega, and others react as 41-year-old Jim Miller retires fellow veteran Damon Jackson with guillotine choke in 27th UFC win

Fellow MMA fighters reacted to Jim Miller's impressive UFC 309 win against Damon Jackson. The 41-year-old Miller was a +140 underdog against Jackson but defied the odds to snatch a victory.

The fight was fairly competitive in the stand-up as both men landed a few good shots. However, Jackson tried to take Miller down but was denied. When he dove in for an ill-advised third takedown attempt in Round 1, Miller trapped him in a tight guillotine on the way down. The 36-year-old furiously tapped as soon as Miller's back hit the ground.

This was the 27th win of Miller's UFC career, the most by any fighter in the promotion's history. Meanwhile, Jackson left his gloves inside the octagon before leaving, a customary tradition to announce retirement from the sport.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Notable MMA fighters reacted to Miller's victory and submission skills while praising his longevity in the sport.

Fighter reactions to Jim Miller's victory

Miller has been a part of the UFC roster since October 2008 and holds the record for competing in the milestone UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300 events. At UFC 300, Miller lost to King Green by unanimous decision.

With the recent submission victory, Miller to his record for second most finishes in the promotion's history (18). He is only surpassed by former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (20 finishes), who will rematch Michael Chandler in the UFC 309 co-main event.

A recent post by @MMAJunkie on X put Miller's long tenure with the UFC in perspective.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Jackson had hit a rough patch in his professional MMA career in recent years. The 36-year-old was 1-3 in his recent fights heading into UFC 309. A split-decision victory against Alexander Hernandez in April was his only win in the last two years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback