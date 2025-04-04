Dustin Poirier comes clean about how he learned his unique defensive technique

Dustin Poirier recently revealed he invented his unique defensive technique out of necessity. The technique, which often drew comparisons to Floyd Mayweather's Philly Shell, has been used effectively during his UFC fights.

'The Diamond' has used the defensive maneuver in his fights against Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. The move, coupled with the shoulder roll and elbow block, has proved to be effective in minimizing damage.

Poirier was asked about the origin of his signature defensive technique in a recent Q&A session on X. The 36-year-old replied:

"I made it up after getting punched so many times."

Check out Dustin Poirier's post below:

In his latest fight in the promotion, Dustin Poirier lost to champion Islam Makhachev in a lightweight title bout at UFC 302. It was his third failed attempt for the undisputed 155-pound title, and he has recently announced that he will call it quits after one more fight.

Poirier has already stated he wants to fight someone with a legendary status. Justin Gaethje has ruled his name out of it, citing that he is content with being 1-1 with Poirier.

UFC legend predicts Dustin Poirier's retirement fight

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo recently speculated an interesting theory as to who would be fighting Dustin Poirier next. In his interview with Mike Bohn, Cejudo was asked about his thoughts on the lightweight title picture.

'Triple C' is confident Justin Gaethje will fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title on International Fight Week. With Charles Oliveira refusing to fight Ilia Topuria without a belt on the line, Cejudo pointed out that 'La Leyenda' will fight Poirier next.

Interestingly, Cejudo connected Topuria's new nickname and Poirier's preference to speculate that the fight will happen. He said:

"Dustin Poirier did say he's only fighting legends for his retirement fight, and Ilia Topuria just changed his name to Legend."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (19:23):

After knocking out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in his last two fights, Topuria vacated the featherweight title, citing hard weight cuts and a desire to become a two-division champion. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether he will fight Poirier next.

