Dustin Poirier delivers reality check on Michael Chandler after UFC 314 loss, crowns Paddy Pimblett true contender

Dustin Poirier did not have the kindest words for Michael Chandler in the wake of the latter's recent defeat at UFC 314. Poirier and Chandler have a history fighting one another inside the octagon and a beef still persists to this day after the former submitted the latter when they fought at UFC 281.

Paddy Pimblett was the latest to defeat Chandler via TKO, representing 'Iron's' third loss in a row, which sets his UFC record to 2-5. While working as a desk analyst for UFC 314, Poirier gave Chandler credit for his early output and even thought he won that opening round with his wrist ride work and overall control off the takedown.

That being said, 'The Diamond' did reference that Chandler did not look like himself in the second round and slowed down. When breaking down the latest loss for the former multi-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion, Poirier said:

"I think this whole week what we've been talking about his [Chandler's] back was against the wall. The thing Anthony [Smith] didn't like, the crossroads reference, I think that's what that was. We saw him lose again tonight and not just lose but get rolled by a young guy. That was a beating."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments about Michael Chandler below (7:46):

Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett's victory at UFC 314

Dustin Poirier also touched on the victor of the weekend's UFC 314 co-main event bout. During the post-fight show, the 36-year-old touched on how he now perceives Paddy Pimblett.

"I thought he was a goofy-looking guy with a silly haircut that people are kind of getting behind like a fad. Like 'oh this is fun, let's cheer this goofy looking guy on!' But when you have a perfect storm like this where you are the goofy guy and you say these things and then you go out there and win fights, you become a massive star in the sport. That's what he's doing."

The Louisiana native also went on to say that he felt Pimblett went from a prospect to a lightweight contender with this recent win and should fight someone like Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, or Justin Gaethje next.

