Dustin Poirier drops major update on his retirement fight: "July or August"

Dustin Poirier has offered up some interesting insights regarding his final trek to the octagon and it will be something that has been in the making for over a decade if all falls into place. The former interim UFC lightweight champion has admitted that he is approaching the end of his MMA career and many are curious about the details of this looming retirement bout.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, 'The Diamond' addressed some of these questions while interacting with reporter Jose Youngs. When Youngs mentioned that he heard rumblings of a location for this swan song contest but wasn't sure about dropping it, Poirier said:

"I'll drop it. It's Summer. July or August probably and we're working on UFC New Orleans. I'm trying to retire in my home state. The UFC hasn't been there since maybe 2015... I fought on the card [headlined by Dan Henderson vs. Tim Boetsch] as well."

"I fought Yancy Medeiros but that was the last time I got to fight at home. So to retire where it all started in Louisiana would be incredible for me and my career," he added.

Check out Dustin Poirier discussing the details of his final fight below (3:56):

Dustin Poirier's thoughts on Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Dustin Poirier took to X to predict the winner of the Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett fight, scheduled to be held at UFC 314 in Miami. Poirier thinks the former multi-time Bellator titleholder is someone you should go heavy on the money with.

Poirier and Chandler still have some lingering negativity between them despite sharing the cage together at UFC 281. This exciting clash saw Poirier emerge victorious by way of a rear naked choke but the high-octane clash has not brought the two men enough closure with one another it seems.

Here's what Poirier posted on X:

"Even though he's a bi*ch, Chandler all day go heavy on the money."

