Dustin Poirier drops shocking prediction for BMF title fight at UFC 300 

With two of his former opponents competing for the BMF belt at UFC 300, Dustin Poirier provided his prediction for the fight.

Appearing on The MMA Hour once more, Poirier broke down his chaotic week with Ariel Helwani while also previewing UFC 299 and UFC 300. With Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway set to face off in April, Poirier predicted the matchup as a 'coin toss.'

"I would put money on Max just because he's the underdog. I see a lot of people online saying that Max is going to be undersized [but] Max is a big guy. He and Gaethje probably walk around the same weight. Max isn't a small guy... It's a coin toss but if I was betting, I would bet on Max", Dustin Poirier said.

Having faced both fighters twice in his career, Poirier is 2-0 against Holloway and 1-1 against Gaethje. Last appearing against Gaethje at UFC 291, Poirier was knocked out by 'The Highlight' in the second round for the vacant BMF belt.

The first of his two fights with Holloway, meanwhile, took place at featherweight with the second taking place at lightweight. The UFC 236 interim lightweight title fight is Holloway's only fight in the division since competing on the regional scene in Hawaii in 2011.

Dustin Poirier claims fight with Benoit Saint Denis could have been on UFC 300

While discussing the wild turn of events in his matchup with Benoit Saint Denis, Dustin Poirier revealed that the matchup could have been placed on the iconic UFC 300 card.

Breaking down the negotiations on The MMA Hour, Poirier said:

"I was talking with Hunter [Campbell], and we were [talking about] maybe the opening of the [UFC 300] pay-per-view or the second fight. And then we started talking about [UFC 299] and to be the co-main event, that's a much bigger slot. It's close to my training camp, it's close to home... I wanted to be part of 300, but this just made more sense."

In agreement with his statement, Poirier will face Saint Denis in a five-round co-main event on March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.