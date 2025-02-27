  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Dustin Poirier gives Conor McGregor unexpected reality check about UFC return, shares what he'd have done in his former rival's shoes

Dustin Poirier gives Conor McGregor unexpected reality check about UFC return, shares what he'd have done in his former rival's shoes

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Feb 27, 2025 04:12 GMT
Dustin Poirier (right) on Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier (right) on Conor McGregor's (left) UFC return. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dustin Poirier recently shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor potentially making a UFC return. Despite their fierce rivalry, the Louisiana native had high hopes for McGregor and believed that the Irishman was capable of overcoming any and all hurdles on his way to returning to action.

Ad

McGregor hasn't stepped inside the octagon since his unfortunate first-round knockout loss against Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 in July 2021, where he suffered a nasty leg fracture. While the Irishman was booked for a highly anticipated comeback fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, an injured toe forced him to withdraw from the bout.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent episode of the Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast, Poirier got honest about McGregor potentially returning to action against all odds. 'The Diamond' backed his longtime rival to be able to make it happen and said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Look, I love to talk trash about Conor. But if anybody can put it together and come back, this guy can. I’m not saying anybody, but this guy can. He’s special. He has something special."
Ad

Answering a question about what he would do in McGregor's shoes, Poirier continued:

"I love when the chips are down. I love when I'm the dog, my back's against the wall. I would use that as the motivation and just push forward with that... Coming back from a broken leg, coming back from a few losses, everybody writing me off, that would be my motivation because I love that stuff."
Ad
Ad

Chael Sonnen explains why Conor McGregor should face Michael Chandler on his return

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were roped in as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 reality show in 2023. At the end of the season, McGregor and Chandler were booked for a fight at UFC 303, but the Irishman was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Given that Chandler has been McGregor's rival for a while, Chael Sonnen believes 'Iron' makes for the perfect opponent for McGregor's return. In a video uploaded to Instagram, Sonnen explained his point and said:

Ad
"There is no marketing vehicle that has ever been created in our sport more powerful than the Ultimate Fighter. They did The Ultimate Fighter."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी