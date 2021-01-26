"Crown me now" - Dustin Poirier gives emphatic response to Conor McGregor's request for trilogy title fight

In response to Conor McGregor’s request for a trilogy title fight, Dustin Poirier has demanded that he be crowned as the UFC lightweight champion right now.

The first fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was contested at featherweight and took place at UFC 178 in September 2014. McGregor won that fight via first-round TKO.

Their rematch was contested at lightweight and took place at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021. Poirier won the rematch via second-round TKO.

Following the UFC 257 matchup, Conor McGregor and his head coach John Kavanagh requested that the McGregor-Poirier trilogy bout be both fighters’ next outing. And the UFC lightweight title ought to be at stake.

Poirier has now responded with the following tweet:

Crown me now https://t.co/33jqyoJpzD — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 25, 2021

In the aftermath of his spectacular victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier noted that he believes he’s the UFC lightweight division’s uncrowned champion. Poirier’s latest tweet, addressing a potential Conor McGregor trilogy fight, reiterates his aforementioned belief.

John Kavanagh feels Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 should be a UFC lightweight title fight

Dustin Poirier (left); Conor McGregor (right)

Speaking to ESPN MMA’s Ariel Helwani, John Kavanagh explained that the trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor should be for the UFC lightweight title.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Kavanagh highlighted that perhaps the UFC could book the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy matchup for May 2021. Kavanagh stated:

“He’s already harassing everybody to get the rematch. So, we would love the rematch. I don’t think Dustin is against that. Yeah, if we can get the rematch before the summer, that would be amazing. If it’s not to be, well, then I guess I don’t really know. Maybe he (Conor McGregor) drifts off into the boxing. So, if the MMA community could help me out here, and get behind me, and pester the UFC to give him another fight sooner rather than later – So I don’t kind of lose him for six months to boxing – I would appreciate that!

“I think they’re a beautiful matchup. I think stylistically, it’s beautiful to watch. I’d love to see lots and lots of rounds between the two of them. Dustin is obviously riding high with confidence now, you know, with more experience and more weight. He took some of those shots. And I’m sure his confidence is super-high at the moment. We have to fix that technique with the leg and watch out for a couple of other things as well. But Dustin vs. Conor 3 for the belt in maybe May or something like that. Wouldn’t that would be amazing?” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Advertisement

"We'll do it again!"



All respect between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier after #UFC257.



You can see the damage those leg kicks did 😳 pic.twitter.com/6m9SJeCpkg — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 24, 2021

Presently, the UFC lightweight title is held by Khabib Nurmagomedov who retired from MMA in October 2020. Nurmagomedov is likely to vacate the title sooner rather than later, or the UFC might have to strip him of the title.