Dustin Poirier leads the pack as UFC reveals salaries for Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker

UFC lightweights Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker will both relate to the phrase "high-risk high reward" after Saturday night's UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker, alternatively known as UFC on ESPN 12. The main event matchup between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker was touted as an exciting clash between two of the best strikers in the UFC lightweight division and the fight exceeded all expectations. Both Poirier and Hooker went back and forth in a five-round thriller which earned the pair the biggest paychecks on the night.

Dustin Poirier makes big bucks at UFC on ESPN 12

Dustin Poirier’s disclosed earnings amount to $300,000 after beating Hooker via unanimous decision Hooker in the UFC on ESPN 12 headliner, which took place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Hooker on the other hand earned $110,000 in show money and both Poirier, as well as Hooker, took home a $50,000 bonus for bagging the Fight of the Night award.

Other than Dustin Poirier and Hooker, 'Platinum' Mike Perry was the only other fighter to clear six-figures, with his disclosed pay being $180,000.

The complete list of the UFC on ESPN 12 salaries barring certain sponsorship incomes, pay-per-view bonuses, or discretionary post-fight bonuses which are not publicly disclosed has been given below.

Main Card

Dustin Poirier ($150,000 + $150,000 win bonus = $300,000) def. Dan Hooker ($110,000)

Mike Perry ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) def. Mickey Gall ($50,000)

Maurice Greene ($30,000 + $30,000 win bonus = $60,000) def. Gian Villante ($75,000)

Brendan Allen ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Kyle Daukaus ($12,000)

Takashi Sato ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Jason Witt ($12,000)

Julian Erosa ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Sean Woodson ($12,000)

Preliminary card

Khama Worthy ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Luis Pena ($27,000)

Tanner Boser ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Philipe Lins ($80,000)

Kay Hansen ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Jinh Yu Frey ($14,000)

Youssef Zalal ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Jordan Griffin ($20,000)