Dustin Poirier likes tweet comparing Dana White's Conor McGregor bias before and after UFC 257

The first fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was a featherweight bout that McGregor won via first-round TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014. Their rematch was a lightweight bout won by Poirier via second-round TKO at UFC 257 in January 2021.

Dustin Poirier liked Twitter account Out Of Context MMA’s tweet that contained a video of Dana White’s statements before and after Conor McGregor’s fight against Poirier at UFC 257.

The video first featured Dana White’s statements about Conor McGregor leading up to the Dustin Poirier fight, wherein White suggested that McGregor is in peak form ahead of the Poirier fight.

“If something happens to Dustin Poirier, he is the Conor McGregor right now that does not give a s**t who we put in that fight on that night. He’s that guy right now, you know. There isn’t gonna be any, ‘Oh, what about this guy? That guy?’ He’s gonna be like, ‘Who’s ready? Who you got? I’m going to the gym. Tell me who is showing up on Saturday.’

"He’s that guy right now. That Conor McGregor is back. And, yeah, you know, you said it – Conor goes like this. Conor is right here right now,” Dana White said.

The video then transitioned to Dana White’s statements after Conor McGregor’s loss to Dustin Poirier. White appeared to be explaining that the reason McGregor lost was that he didn’t take Poirier seriously. White added, however, that McGregor will surely accord the Poirier trilogy fight the requisite seriousness –

“I mean, only Conor can answer this question. I think Conor was overlooking Dustin, like, ‘Let me get through this, so I can work on other things’. I think, I think that, you know, Conor will take this fight way more seriously than he did the last one.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

After Dustin Poirier liked these tweets via his official account, the Out Of Context MMA Twitter account and others have reacted to the same. Some of their tweets have been embedded below.

Conor McGregor fans summed up in 55 seconds: pic.twitter.com/bzs0LVcIpi — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

Put some respect on @DustinPoirier name! — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) March 11, 2021

The fact that Dustin liked this got me 💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/b6Kr2Tq2j5 — kobe (@giscorrectie) March 11, 2021

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

Advertisement

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Presently, the consensus in the MMA world is that the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor trilogy matchup will be both UFC stars’ next fight.

Furthermore, as indicated by Conor McGregor and his head coach John Kavanagh, McGregor has expressed interest in fighting Poirier in May 2021. The UFC is yet to confirm the exact date when the trilogy fight will take place.

Nothing but respect! 🤝



That's 1-1! Who's down for the trilogy?#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/wXvNM1Iam7 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 24, 2021