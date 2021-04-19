Dustin Poirier names the fighter he wants Jake Paul to face next

Dustin Poirier has revealed that he’d like to see Jake Paul fight UFC welterweight star Mike Perry next.

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier took to his official social media account and tweeted who he feels YouTube megastar Jake Paul ought to fight next.

I want to see Jake Paul vs Mike Perry! https://t.co/iLJZJQhmpR — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 18, 2021

Dustin Poirier responded to UFC commentator Jon Anik’s tweet regarding Paul, and stated:

“I want to see Jake Paul vs Mike Perry!”

Dustin Poirier’s tweet came in the aftermath of Jake Paul’s spectacular win over former UFC star and retired MMA fighter Ben Askren. Paul faced Askren in the headlining matchup of the Triller Fight Club event on April 17, 2021.

The Problem Child and Funky were scheduled to clash in an eight-round cruiserweight bout. However, the fight came to a close in the very first round.

Jake Paul appeared to outbox Ben Askren over the course of their short fight. The end came at the 1:59-minute mark of round one, courtesy of a thunderous right hand that knocked down Askren.

Despite going down in violent fashion, Askren displayed the warrior’s spirit he’s known for and got back to his feet, beating the 10-count. Jake Paul appeared eager to get back on the offense and capitalize on a dazed Askren. However, the referee waved off the bout as he believed that Askren wasn’t capable of effectively defending himself after the knockdown.

Having bested Ben Askren – a former Olympic wrestler and MMA veteran – Jake Paul subsequently suggested that he plans to keep evolving as he has over the past few years.

The aftermath of Paul’s win over Askren has witnessed several names being thrown in the hat as potential opponents for the internet personality’s next professional boxing match. On that note, Dustin Poirier has suggested UFC welterweight KO artist Mike Perry as the next opponent for Paul.

Could a Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry matchup, come to fruition?

Mike Perry

Dustin Poirier is riding high on his second-round TKO win over Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 257 (January 2021). Meanwhile, Mike Perry is on a two-fight losing streak.

Perry’s most recent fight transpired earlier this month (April 2021). Perry suffered a unanimous decision loss against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC: Vettori vs. Holland.

Nevertheless, Perry is known for his KO power and boxing skills in particular. Most of his losses have come against fighters with superior grappling skills or against fighters who utilize a disciplined kickboxing/Muay Thai gameplan to neutralize Perry’s excellent boxing skills.

Considering that, a possible pro-boxing match between Mike Perry and Jake Paul does indeed make sense from a stylistic perspective. Regardless, whether or not the fight comes to fruition depends on the UFC allowing Perry and Paul to box eachother.

Jake Paul and Mike Perry recently sparred against each other, and Perry has now opened up about their sparring experience in a series of tweets:

I’m always my own worst enemy — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021

My greatest talent is my ability to take hits to my face — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021

I’ll be working my boxing consistently and I can’t wait for the opportunity to demonstrate 👊🏻 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021

I was asking @jakepaul and his team to help me be great. We sparred 6 rounds. The 5th and the 6th rounds were my best rounds. He caught me at first then I made the adjustments. Showed up to spar just me my girl and my baby. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021

Man you guys are unreal, I should beat him easily? Smh the dude can box. He has a great team and he punched me in the face a few times and I started to get him back as it progressed. I’m talking about him cuz they brought me up. How do y’all live with yourselves? — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021

I will put up my purse, my social media’s and my life. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021

I hate grappling with a passion. Still beat @ALIAQUINTA in a grappling match lol — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021

I just wanna work on my hands. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021

And my head movement — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021

Let @DustinPoirier train me for a fight against @jakepaul and we’ll represent the Mma community — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021

Light work — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021