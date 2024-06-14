Dustin Poirier, Nina-Marie Daniele, and others react to UFC 303 card shake-up after Conor McGregor pulls out

Dana White recently announced that Conor McGregor was forced out of his highly anticipated comeback fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29. White revealed that the Irishman suffered an injury during training, and the UFC 303 headliner would now feature an Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka title rematch.

White took to Instagram to share some updates and announced that Jamahal Hill was also out of his co-main event fight against Carlos Ulberg due to injury. Reporting that a Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes featherweight bout will now feature as the co-main fight, he said:

"Conor McGregor is out of [UFC] 303 vs. Michael Chandler with an injury... The new main event is Alex Pereira... He is facing former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka... The co-main event will be No.3-ranked Brian Ortega... and he will be taking on rising superstar Diego Lopes... Also, Jamahal Hill is out with a knee injury, so, Carlos Ulberg will now be taking on Anthony Smith."

Trending

Soon after the announcement, several high-profile UFC personalities took to social media to share their reactions. Dustin Poirier took to X and referenced McGregor poking at the UFC 302 PPV numbers with his "nothing burger" remarks and wrote:

"#nothingburger"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Nina-Marie Daniele reacted to White's Instagram post and expressed her appreciation for Pereira stepping up on short notice as a UFC champion. She wrote:

"It’s wild how active Alex Pereira is as a Champion! CHAMA."

Marlon Vera lauded White for saving the card and wrote:

"Best promoter in the world."

Aljamain Sterling reacted to the main and co-main events of UFC 303 being completely changed and wrote:

"Sheeeesh! What a shake-up!"

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @danawhite on Instagram

Ariel Helwani shares extra context on the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight getting called off

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently shared some intriguing information on the UFC 303 card and Conor McGregor pulling out of his comeback fight against Michael Chandler due to injury.

Helwani revealed that the Irishman suffered an injury a day or two before the highly anticipated pre-fight press conference in Dublin. The presser's sudden cancellation earlier this month initially triggered a wave of fan speculation regarding the matchup.

In a recent X post, Helwani posted a piece-to-camera and said:

"Conor McGregor suffered an injury about a day or so before that scheduled press conference in Dublin. That was early last week. That's why there wasn't a press conference. The reason why they didn't want that to come out was that there was hope that the fight would still be on and that it would be all good and salvaged. You obviously don't want your opponent to know you're hurt, understandable."

Expand Tweet