Dustin Poirier puts veteran MMA journalist to sleep with signature 'Jump The Gilly' move, fans react: "Don’t be sillyyyyy"

Fans reacted to Dustin Poirier putting MMA journalist Mike Bohn to sleep with a guillotine choke. In recent years, Poirier's 'jump the guilly' move has garnered significant attention. While it has proven effective in certain situations, many analysts have noted that jumping the guillotine has made otherwise easier fights unnecessarily complicated for Poirier.

Recently, Bohn joined Poirier and his teammates for a training session at the American Top Team. 'The Diamond' executed the guillotine choke on him after doing a step-by-step breakdown of the technique. Bohn managed to hold on for a few seconds before ultimately passing out. Mateusz Gamrot took the necessary steps to wake Bohn, who appeared unfazed.

A short video of the session was posted on MMA Junkie's official X account.

Check out Dustin Poirier choking out Mike Bohn below:

In the video, Poirier explained that he typically uses a modified version of an arm-in guillotine, which is characterized by the significant tension it puts on the neck rather than a tight squeeze. Poirier learned the variant from fellow UFC lightweight contender and teammate Grant Dawson.

MMA Junkie also shared the video on their official X account. Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the video. Some praised Bohn for showing the courage to be choked out by a world-class MMA fighter, while others made lighthearted jokes about Poirier's tendency to pull guillotines.

One fan commented:

"Don’t be sillyyyyy."

Another fan wrote:

"Mike vs Poirier 2 at UFC 317."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Mike Bohn shares his experience of getting put to sleep with Dustin Poirier's signature guillotine choke

Mike Bohn, who willingly volunteered for Dustin Poirier's guillotine choke demonstration, seemed to enjoy the unique experience, based on his immediate reaction.

After waking up, Bohn shared his thoughts in the aforementioned video, stating that he had no memory of the sequence and only remembers Mateuz Gamrot holding his legs upward to increase blood flow towards his head.

Bohn penned his take-away from the experience in an article, stating:

"The biggest takeaway from the aftermath, and watching it back, was the sense of embarrassment viewing the footage. From the first-hand accounts of those who witnessed it, the process my body went through upon going limp was standard. But it's tough to watch yourself in that state where your hard drive was wiped clean, and those few seconds of blacking out are simply erased from your memory bank." [H/T MMA Junkie]

Based on his experience, Bohn also acknowledged the emotional turmoil that fighters must feel after the videos of them getting knocked out or submitted are played repeatedly.

