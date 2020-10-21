Dustin Poirier reminds Justin Gaethje of the outcome of their fight; gets a response

In the main event of UFC 254 this weekend, Justin Gaethje will finally get his shot at the undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship. The Highlight is set for a clash against undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In the lead-up to his first-ever shot at the undisputed UFC Lightweight title, Justin Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 for the interim 155-lb title. It is a belt that the former immediately refused to take claim of, as he has made it clear that he wants the real one.

Almost in similar fashion, Dustin Poirier also won the interim UFC Lightweight Championship by defeating Max Holloway. In turn, he earned his shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov's title, only to end up losing to the latter at UFC 242.

Interestingly enough, The Diamond also holds a win over Justin Gaethje. In a recent Twitter altercation, Poirier was quick to remind the No. 1 contender of the outcome of their fight from 2018.

Dustin Poirier reminds Justin Gaethje of the finish to their title fight

In 2018, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fought each other in a classic lightweight clash that saw The Diamond reign supreme over the current No. 1 lightweight contender.

After a fight that ended in the fourth round, courtesy of a TKO finish in favor of Poirier, the former interim lightweight champion took to Twitter and reminded Gaethje of a specific left hand.

Justin Gaethje explained why he decided to ditch the interim title and questioned Poirier's actions after winning the interim title. Poirier eventually responded with the following response:

Because I had worked so hard to put myself in that position..



Remember when i hit you with that left hand? https://t.co/kyelw7CnpR — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 20, 2020

Poirier's response also caught the attention of Gaethje, who further wrote that the former made the mistake of thinking he made it after winning the interim strap. Additionally, The Highlight reminded Dustin Poirier of the time when he was taking pictures after the fight, whereas, the latter was hopping in a hospital.

Don’t be mad at me because you made the mistake of thinking you made it. Remember when I was outside taking pics right after the fight and you were hopping around in a hospital? — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 20, 2020

