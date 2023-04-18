Dustin Poirier recently responded to a surprise callout from Gilbert Burns as the welterweight contender looks to get a meaningful fight for UFC 288 on May 6.

Burns took to Twitter to call out the former interim lightweight champion and asked him to move up to 170lbs, which he has teased in the past. He mentioned that he was hoping to have a welterweight title eliminator fight against Belal Muhammad booked for the event but could be looking at other options.

"All do respect to @DustinPoirier I know you are a dog! May 6 I suppose to fight Belal for n1 contender! I just think me and you will be an amazing fight! Nothing but respect...#ufc288"

'The Diamond' responded by saying that he isn't in fighting shape at the moment. Despite not being in ideal fighting shape, he mentioned that he could be persuaded by the right offer, writing:

"Respect Gilbert...I can make 170 no problem, I'm not really in fight shape but [moneybag emoji] talks"

It will be interesting to see whether the UFC considers Burns vs. Poirier in a welterweight bout at UFC 288 if 'Remember The Name' is unable to come to an agreement for a fight with 'Durinho.'

Dustin Poirier compliments Max Holloway on win over Arnold Allen

Dustin Poirier weighed in on his former foe Max Holloway's most recent win over Arnold Allen this past weekend at UFC Kansas City.

'The Diamond' shared his thoughts on the former featherweight champion's performance, which saw him bounce back from his loss to Alexander Volkanovski and earn a unanimous decision win over Allen. He complimented 'Blessed' on his win, writing:

"Max is smooth and patient.. a true veteran of our sport at the highest level...#UFCKansasCity"

Despite Holloway's three title fight losses to Volkanovski, the win over Allen marked his 12th straight win in a non-title fight. This is remarkable, considering the talent at 145lbs and who he has fought in recent years.

