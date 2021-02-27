Dustin Poirier reveals he could have been infected with COVID-19 at UFC 257 fight against Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier has suggested that he could have been infected with COVID-19 at his UFC 257 fight against Conor McGregor. The Diamond confirmed that his latest tests came back negative but showed that his body has developed antibodies to the virus. This means that the former Interim Lightweight Champion recently had COVID-19 and didn’t even know it.

Poirier’s most recent MMA bout transpired at UFC 257 on January 24th, 2021. The Diamond faced Conor McGregor in the headlining bout of the PPV, defeating The Notorious One via a second-round TKO.

Before UFC 257 everyone on Fight Island, including Dustin Poirier, underwent the stringent COVID-19 testing. The Diamond passed all his tests and was permitted to compete at the event.

However, Poirier’s latest test has now indicated that he contracted COVID-19 after the last one, which was around the time of his fight against Conor McGregor. It also showed that he had contracted the virus and recovered from it as well.

Speaking to Joe Rogan during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Dustin Poirier stated –

“I just found out, right now. Before we jumped on these mikes, I was like…” Dustin Poirier said, before Joe Rogan revealed that Poirier had undergone COVID-19 tests.

Rogan noted that Poirier tested negative for COVID-19. However, the tests showed that The Diamond has COVID-19 antibodies. Rogan indicated that this means the former Interim Lightweight Champion had previously been infected by COVID-19.

Poirier went on to say that he didn't even know the fact that he was infected by COVID-19.

“And I fought a month ago. And she said like it was pretty recent – the way the test came out, like that strong of the lines and result. So, it was pretty recent. And my last test was fight night or the day before the fight. So, that was exactly one month ago. So, in the last three weeks or so, I’ve had it; didn’t even know,” said Poirier. (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

The specific date on which Dustin Poirier contracted COVID-19, as well as the date when his body recovered from it, remains unknown.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 – A crossroads fight for The Notorious One

Dustin Poirier (left); Conor McGregor (right)

The first fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor transpired at UFC 178 in September 2014. McGregor won that fight via first-round TKO.

The rematch between the twor took place at UFC 257 in January 2021. Poirier won the bout via a second-round TKO.

Both Poirier and McGregor have subsequently expressed interest in a trilogy matchup this year. Many in the MMA community believe that this would indeed be a crossroads fight for Conor McGregor.

A win for The Notorious One would likely earn him the next shot at the UFC Lightweight title. However, another loss could prove to be detrimental to McGregor’s Championship aspirations and his aura as one of the best fighters in UFC.