Dustin Poirier's next opponent locked in amid Max Holloway rumors as Mike Bohn and Kayla Harrison tease big reveal

Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway have had a pair of fights inside the octagon with a teammate of the former adding fuel to the fire that the two may have a trilogy fight. This was a rumor that was initially fueled by Chael Sonnen amid the UFC 314 pre-fight proceedings with Poirier serving as a desk analyst and Sonnen teasing that he heard rumblings of this Holloway trilogy.

Kayla Harrison trains out of American Top Team, as does Poirier, and the next UFC bantamweight title challenger recently sat down with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn to discuss several subjects. When the two were talking about Poirier's next fight which is slated to be his final fight, Bohn made a comment about not spilling the beans on the where and when, with Harrison saying:

"Did he [Dustin Poirier] tell you?... I know!"

Bohn then retorted by saying an announcement was coming soon and that he also knew some of the specifics of this looming swan song contest for Poirier.

Check Harrison and Bohn teasing some news on Poirier's retirement fight below (24:35):

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway and the BMF belt

Dustin Poirier fighting Max Holloway for a third time could have a BMF title presumably on the line in a rumored matchup. The intrigue would be pronounced despite Poirier besting Holloway in both of their prior bouts.

'The Diamond' defeated Max Holloway in their first fight via triangle armbar in the first round at UFC 143 when both were still featherweight fighters. The rematch saw Poirier beat Holloway via unanimous decision at UFC 236 to claim the interim lightweight championship.

A lot has happened to Poirier and Holloway since that sequel clash with the BMF title playing a role in why a trilogy bout between the two could make sense. That saga began when Dustin Poirier had a rematch with Justin Gaethje for the then-vacant BMF title after Jorge Masvidal left the UFC as the BMF champion at the time.

Gaethje would gain a measure of redemption against Poirier and finish him with a second-round head kick KO at UFC 291 to become the BMF champion. Gaethje would eventually lose the title to Max Holloway at UFC 300 when the latter secured a buzzer-beater knockout of the former.

