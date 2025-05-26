Dustin Poirier's wife shouts out UFC 318 swansong in wholesome post

Jolie Poirier shared a heartwarming Instagram story as her husband, Dustin Poirier, prepares for his final competitive MMA appearance at UFC 318. During his storied MMA career, Poirier has been through several ups and downs. His wife, Jolie, has been an integral part of his support system in the highly competitive MMA environment.

In Instagram page @women.can.relate's recent post, a little girl can be seen wearing an excessive amount of make-up and cherishing the moment, accompanied by Rihanna's popular song, 'Diamonds,' playing in the background.

Jolie shared the post on her Instagram story, with the caption suggesting that she will feel as happy a the little girl in the video, when her husband competes at UFC 318.

Dustin Poirier and his wife announce they're expecting their second child

Jolie and Dustin Poirier have enjoyed a stable and fulfilling family life since their marriage in September 2009. The couple's first child, a daughter named Parker Noelle Poirier, was born on Aug. 20, 2016 and has been the centre of their lives.

Recently, Jolie took to Instagram and announced that the couple was expecting their second child. In another post on May 6, she revealed the gender of the baby in the heartwarming caption that read:

"We’re having a baby BOY. The last baby boy Poirier born was 30 years ago, so our family is beyond excited!!! The name will live on. Thank you to all of our friends & family who made it to our gender reveal Sunday."

On the professional front, 'The Diamond' will face Max Holloway in the trilogy fight at UFC 318 on July 19. Poirier won both their previous encounters, capturing the interim lightweight title in the UFC 236 rematch.

