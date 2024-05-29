Dustin Poirier shares decisive prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight at UFC 303 

With Conor McGregor's highly-anticipated return to the UFC set for next month's UFC 303, his former foe, Dustin Poirier, shared his prediction for the Irishman's upcoming fight. McGregor will face Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated welterweight bout.

This will be McGregor's first fight since his heartbreaking loss to Poirier in July 2021, during which he suffered a severe leg break. Since then, McGregor has kept himself busy with various projects, including his acting debut in the movie Road House.

While McGregor's absence from the Octagon has been lengthy, Dustin Poirier, who has experience fighting both McGregor and Chandler, believes 'The Notorious' holds a significant advantage. In a recent interview with Fox News, Poirier stated:

“I think if Conor comes back anywhere similar to where he was before the injury, timing wise and movement wise, I think he’s gonna knock Michael Chandler out. It’s just a bad matchup for Chandler.”

Dustin Poirier still unsure about retirement ahead of UFC 302

Retirement talk has swirled around Dustin Poirier for several fights now, and the 35-year-old lightweight contender hasn't quelled the speculation.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Poirier reiterated his mixed feelings about continuing his career:

“I’m capable of anything… I can climb back to this spot and fight again for the world title. I can do anything. I can grind back to it, I know I can. It’s just that I don’t have it in me, and I’m not going to do it again. I’m not going to climb the ladder again. I’ve been doing this a long time. This is a very selfish sport. I’m ready to be a father, and be a husband, and be home, and be in a routine. I wouldn’t say I can’t do it again, I can do it again. It’s just, this is it for me.”[H/t: MMA Fighting]

The 35-year-old Poirier had previously stated a desire to retire by this age. Financially secure after two big wins over Conor McGregor in 2021, Poirier is chasing championship glory at UFC 302 as a final achievement in his 38-fight career. A win over Makhachev would add the undisputed lightweight title to his accolades, which already include an interim title win against Max Holloway.

Check out Dustin Poirier's recent thoughts on retirement (17:02):