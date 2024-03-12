Dustin Poirier shares NSFW analogy to explain reasons for wrapping his hands himself instead of accepting help from coaches

Dustin Poirier engaged in sexual innuendo to describe how he handles part of his pre-fight preparations.

In a UFC Embedded clip that was posted to X account @DovySimuMMA, Mike Brown commented on the veteran move of a fighter who wraps his own hands. Poirier's head coach remarked that only he (Poirier) and Andrei Arlovski wrap their hands themselves.

To this comment from the former WEC featherweight champion and current American Top Team coach, Poirier said,

"It's kind of like j*rking off - you know how to do it best."

Brown simply retorted that he thought it made a lot of sense.

Check out the playful clip of Dustin Poirier and Mike Brown below:

Expand Tweet

Dustin Poirier and the comedic side he brings

Poirier is a former UFC interim lightweight champion and is among some of the winningest fighters in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. 'The Diamond' has also shown a humorous aspect of himself over the years.

The 35-year-old appeared on multiple Theo Von podcasts over the years and has noticeably caused the popular comedian to engage in uproarious laughter on several occasions.

The Louisiana native also made a dad joke ahead of his highly hyped trilogy bout with Conor McGregor in July 2021. Ahead of the UFC 264 rubber match while also engaging in a conversation with coach Mike Brown, Poirier during a moment of downtime stated,

"What do you call an alligator in a vest? ... An investi-gator."

In recent times, Dustin Poirier has leaned consistently into the jokes around him, jumping the gilly, which addresses his propensity for how he commits to guillotine chokes. There were several instances of these guillotine choke attempts in his UFC 299 co-main event with Benoit Saint-Denis that did not manifest themselves into a finish.

Although the finishing sequence came in the second stanza via Poirier's right hook, the continuation of the jumping the gilly meme occurred in the post-fight press conference after his Miami KO win.