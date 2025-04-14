Dustin Poirier shares wholesome moment with wife Jolie and daughter capturing UFC 314 desk appearance

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier was in attendance at UFC 314 last weekend. He served as a guest analyst at the ESPN desk, providing some valuable insights on the fights.

With 14 years fighting in the UFC, Poirier is the perfect man to be behind the desk giving analysis on fights. Poirier posted about his gig on Instagram, featuring his wife Jolie and their daughter. He wrote:

"Had a great time this week working the desk for @espnmma thanks for having me back on!"

Paddy Pimblett wants Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira next

After his second failed attempt at a world title last year, Dustin Poirier is looking to find the most memorable bout he can find before riding off into the sunset.

Rumors of Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker, and even Colby Covington potentially facing Poirier began circulating in the recent months. After UFC 314 last weekend, another man may have thrown his name into the hat: Paddy Pimblett.

After utterly demolishing Michael Chandler, and breaking into the top ten, Pimblett declared that he wants anybody in the top five, in which 'The Diamond' sits at No.5.

In his post-fight octagon interview, Pimblett said:

"I want that world title. All laugh, all youse want, and say 'I'll never be champ'. Just like you said 'I'll never get ranked', 'I'll never be on the top ten'. But what now? You gang of mushrooms! I want Dustin [Poirier], Justin [Gaethje], Charles [Oliveira], or the little posh boy Arman [Tsarukyan]. Any of them four."

He added:

"Yes Gaethje! I respect Dustin, Justin, and Charles. Charles is the biggest legend out of them all. And he gets called the best submitting artist the UFC's ever seen. Well, I dispute that! I'm here so me versus Charles."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's full post-fight octagon interview below:

