Dustin Poirier in splits as young fan 'jumps the gilly' on stuffed toy, fans react: "Inspiring generations DP" 

Fans reacted as Dustin Poirier responded to a video of a young fan demonstrating his trademark guillotine choke on a soft toy. In recent years, Poirier's use of guillotine choke has garnered significant attention. While it has proven effective in certain situations, analysts note that it has also made fights unnecessarily difficult for him. Nonetheless, Poirier has embraced it as a part of his personality and fighting style.

Recently, @sammffrank shared a video featuring a young Poirier fan named Dalton performing the guillotine on a soft toy.

Check out the video below:

Poirier took to the comments section and shared an emoji reaction to the video:

Dustin Poirier's reaction to the video

Fans responded to Poirier's gesture in the comments section. @sammfrank thanked the Louisiana native as his response "made Dalton's day." Other fans praised Poirier's heartwarming gesture, while a few made light-hearted jokes about "jumping the gilly".

One fan wrote:

"Inspiring generations DP."

Another fan commented:

"This is why we all love us some @dustinpoirier."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

MMA journalist allows Dustin Poirier to choke him out with "gilly," shares his experience

A few weeks ago, MMA journalist Mike Bohn joined Dustin Poirier and other members of the American Top Team for a training session. During the session, Poirier executed his trademark guillotine choke on Bohn, after explaining the step-by-step process to him. The MMA journalist resisted for a few seconds, but eventually passed out.

Poirier's teammate and UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot helped Bohn regain consciousness. Bohn seemed to enjoy the unique, albeit scary, experience.

Check out the full video below:

In his article explaining the incident, Bohn shared his thoughts on the experience, writing:

"It all happened very quickly. He put me in a one-arm guillotine choke and explained to the camera where the circulation would cut off once he fully applied it. Once he jumped into it and leaned back into the squeeze, it only took about four seconds for me to go out. I think I was about to tap? But it's hard to remember. All I felt was my vision closing in, then the feeling of a jolt, which turned out to be Mateusz Gamrot holding up my legs and shaking the blood circulation back into my brain as I regained consciousness."

Poirier, at the tail end of his storied MMA career, will face Max Holloway in a trilogy fight at UFC 318 on July 19. It will mark the Louisiana native's final competitive MMA appearance.

