Dustin Poirier on unconfirmed Tony Ferguson fight: "I'm a prizefighter and the prize needs to be right"

Dustin Poirier returned to the Octagon a few months ago in his first fight after losing his title unification bout and defeated Dan Hooker in what was considered one of the fights of the year.

While it was close, Dustin Poirier did enough to earn the unanimous decision victory and he's now back in the hunt for the UFC gold. His next opponent is expected to be Tony Ferguson at UFC 254.

Tony Ferguson lost for the first time in eight years at UFC 249 when Justin Gaethje beat him to become the Interim UFC Lightweight Champion. While the direction appears to be Dustin Poirier vs Tony Ferguson, The Diamond implied that the fight is still in the negotiation stage and told ESPN that compensation is key:

“I’m in,” Poirier said on Wednesday. “… I just need to be compensated if they want this fight. Simple as that.”

Dustin Poirier said that he's a prizefighter and needs the price to be right:

“I’m a prizefighter and the prize needs to be right,” Poirier said, who is in Florida at ATT, presumably for the training camp for Ferguson.

Will Dustin Poirier vs Tony Ferguson come to fruition at UFC 254?

Dustin Poirier vs Tony Ferguson would serve as the perfect co-main event for UFC 254. However, most fans would likely prefer it headlining a Fight Night as the two would likely need five rounds. Either way, Dustin Poirier vs Tony Ferguson has the potential to be one of the most exciting fights of the year. It's likely going to determine the next Lightweight title opponent if Khabib Nurmagomedov retains in the main event of UFC 254. That is, of course, unless Georges St-Pierre steps up and takes the fight against Nurmagomedov.

Will Dustin Poirier be able to overcome Tony Ferguson?