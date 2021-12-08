Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway: Revisiting both fights between 'The Diamond' and 'Blessed'

Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway, two of the most humble, classy and popular UFC fighters on the roster, have locked horns twice before.

The duo squared off for the first time at UFC 143 and most recently at UFC 236.

In the first fight at UFC 143, Dustin Poirier fought Max Holloway in a three-round bout. Holloway, who was the youngest fighter on the UFC roster at the time, made his promotional debut after replacing Ricardo Lamas, who was originally scheduled to face Poirier.

However, Holloway's lack of experience saw him get submitted by the Louisiana native in the very first round as Dustin Poirier locked in a mounted triangle armbar on the young Hawaiian.

Poirier also secured a 'Submission of the Night' bonus for his efforts.

Orbital MMA @OrbitalMMA On this day 2012, Max Holloway ( @BlessedMMA ) made his UFC debut vs Dustin Poirier ( @DustinPoirier ) at UFC 143. Poirier won the contest via a triangle armbar in the first round. What a contribution both men have made to the sport since #UFC On this day 2012, Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) made his UFC debut vs Dustin Poirier (@DustinPoirier) at UFC 143. Poirier won the contest via a triangle armbar in the first round. What a contribution both men have made to the sport since #UFC https://t.co/d3FZVfpGN7

Watch the highlights of their first fight below:

The stakes were much higher the second time around, when the two fighters locked horns at UFC 236, back in 2019.

Max Holloway, with a point to prove and a chance to avenge his previous loss, took on Dustin Poirier in a fight for the interim lightweight championship.

The five-round war was an amazing back-and-forth encounter between the two former opponents and delivered an exciting show for the fans.

Smackethdown Layer @SmackdownLayer Dustin Poirier putting Max Holloway's chin to the test in the first round of their rematch Dustin Poirier putting Max Holloway's chin to the test in the first round of their rematch https://t.co/QjTCUBXcos

Dustin Poirier landed the significantly harder shots on Holloway, while the latter outstruck the former throughout the course of the five rounds.

UFC News @UFCNews

FIVE-ROUND @UFC LIGHTWEIGHT FIGHTS



199 - Tony Ferguson (vs. Dos Anjos)

181 - Max Holloway (UFC 236)

178 - #UFC236)

174 - Dustin Poirier (vs. Gaethje)

142 - Kevin Lee (vs. Barboza) GREATEST NUMBER OF SIG. STRIKES LANDED,FIVE-ROUND @UFC LIGHTWEIGHT FIGHTS199 - Tony Ferguson (vs. Dos Anjos)181 - Max Holloway (UFC 236)178 - @DustinPoirier 174 - Dustin Poirier (vs. Gaethje)142 - Kevin Lee (vs. Barboza) GREATEST NUMBER OF SIG. STRIKES LANDED, FIVE-ROUND @UFC LIGHTWEIGHT FIGHTS199 - Tony Ferguson (vs. Dos Anjos)181 - Max Holloway (UFC 236)178 - @DustinPoirier (#UFC236)174 - Dustin Poirier (vs. Gaethje)142 - Kevin Lee (vs. Barboza) https://t.co/LIz2i8ZXap

Poirier managed to snatch a unanimous decision victory against Max Holloway, despite being the underdog going into the bout.

Watch the full fight below:

Max Holloway gave his gloves to Dustin Poirier as a token of respect after their second fight

As a sign of respect towards Dustin Poirier and his charitable ventures, Max Holloway took off his gloves after the fight and presented them to 'The Diamond' backstage. The gloves were auctioned off and the funds were donated to Poirier's charity, 'The Good Fight Foundation'.

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews Dustin Poirier tells me immediately after the fight, Max Holloway signed and gave him the gloves he wore at #UFC236 to help with Poirier's Good Fight charity. He did this of his own volition because he wanted to help out. Amazing. Dustin Poirier tells me immediately after the fight, Max Holloway signed and gave him the gloves he wore at #UFC236 to help with Poirier's Good Fight charity. He did this of his own volition because he wanted to help out. Amazing.

Dustin Poirier, who was visibly thrilled with the gift, immediately informed his family and corner about Holloway's classy gesture. Poirier's wife Jolie then approached the former featherweight champion to thank him for the present.

In the UFC's staple The Thrill and The Agony video series, Poirier was seen exclaiming:

"Max just gave me his gloves for The Good Fight [Foundation]!"

Watch the video below:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by C. Naik