  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Dwayne Johnson recalls painful moment where he got "bell rung" shooting 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne Johnson recalls painful moment where he got "bell rung" shooting 'The Smashing Machine'

By Nishant Zende.
Published Sep 23, 2025 04:55 GMT
Dwayne Johnson recalls painful filming moment. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Dwayne Johnson recalls painful filming moment. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dwayne Johnson recently opened up about getting caught with real shots during the production of 'The Smashing Machine' movie. The WWE legend explained that despite getting his "bell rung" during filming, he was keen on bringing authenticity to one of the most important fight scenes in the movie.

Ad

'The Smashing Machine' explores the life and career of UFC legend Mark Kerr, with Johnson playing the MMA icon. The movie also features Emily Blunt as Kerr's partner, Dawn Staples. Fellow MMA icon Bas Rutten plays Kerr's trainer, with former Bellator champion Ryan Bader playing Kerr's close friend, Mark Coleman.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie and other news outlets during a media roundtable, Johnson recalled getting caught with real strikes and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It felt like when you get rocked by a real fighter, multiple times. Then there's a moment in the trailer where I'm on my knees and I look up and I look dazed – that's real. I got my bell rung, and Benny was like, 'Hold on, stay right there.'"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"Benny [Safdie] said, 'I would never love to never cut away from you in these fights. We have a great stunt double. We have two. I'd love to just use you.' And I know what that meant."
Ad
Ad

Dwayne Johnson explains seeking authenticity while filming 'The Smashing Machine'

In the same interview, Dwayne Johnson explained why he was open to getting hit while filming 'The Smashing Machine' and stepping into Mark Kerr's shoes as an MMA fighter.

Explaining how he was keen on bringing "authenticity" to the fight scenes in the movie, Johnson said:

To bring it back to authenticity, Mark is the one who experienced this loss, where he couldn't move in the ring, and he was getting rocked. What's so moving about that, and when you see it in the documentary, when you pull it up and see his fights on YouTube, is that as Mark is getting rocked in that moment, his eyes are open - he's with it."
Ad

He continued:

He's not knocked out, he's getting his bell rung, he's getting kneed in the guts and in the rib cage, but he's not quitting and he's not tapping." [H/t: Yahoo News]
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications