Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson hails both Herb Dean and Dustin Poirier looking back at the time the UFC referee allegedly hit 'The People's Elbow'

Dustin Poirier humorously referenced The Rock's iconic finishing move while reflecting on a recent loss he had in the octagon. Dwayne Johnson himself couldn't resist responding.

Ad

The Instagram account @espnmma shared a throwback image of Justin Gaethje taking Dustin Poirier down in their rematch. An X post from Poirier was superimposed over the photo. The former interim UFC lightweight champion jokingly claimed that Herb Dean hit him with The People's Elbow while intervening to stop the contest.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, the creator of The People's Elbow, noticed the post and jumped into the comment section to join in on the fun, saying:

Ad

Trending

"Heart stoppin, elbow droppin Herb Dean. Dustin takin it all in stride, you're the man brother"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

[Image Courtesy: @espnmma Instagram comment section]

Check out the post that saw The Rock comment on Herb Dean dropping the most electrifying move in sports entertainment on Dustin Poirier below:

Ad

Ad

Dustin Poirier responds to Nate Diaz and Paddy Pimblett callouts

Dustin Poirier is no stranger to being called out by prospective opponents, with Nate Diaz and Paddy Pimblett recently aligning their focuses on 'The Diamond'. Poirier has publically indicated that he will likely have one or two more fights in MMA before riding off into the sunset.

Pimblett recently had a back-and-forth exchange with Poirier, who indicated that he wanted his last fight or two to be against big-name opponents, with the former Cage Warriors champion not fitting that bill in his estimation. Nate Diaz chimed in on the situation, saying Poirier should fight Pimblett and that the UK combatant was better than 'The Diamond'.

Ad

The 36-year-old was initially supposed to fight Diaz at UFC 230, but the 2018 clash never came to fruition.

Dustin Poirier fired back at both Nate Diaz and Paddy Pimblett, stating:

"You guys will try to attach your name to anything for clout and clicks but guess what... It's Legends Only! #paidinfull #eldiamante"

The Louisiana native seemingly has plenty of big-name options in front of him. A rubber match with the aforementioned Justin Gaethje could be on the table. However, Gaethje will be fighting Dan Hooker at UFC 313 in the coming weeks.

Ad

The combat sports world is waiting with bated breath for news on what looks like Poirier's swan song effort(s) this calendar year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.