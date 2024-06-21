EA Sports UFC 5 roster update: Kayla Harrison among 13 new fighters added in latest patch

Four days before UFC 303, the EA UFC 5 game will release its biggest update in franchise history. The update will add 13 new fighters, the most it has added at once since releasing the original game in 2014. It is expected to take effect on June 25.

As the franchise explains in detail on its website, 12 of the 13 new fighters are currently ranked in the UFC. Kayla Harrison headlines the list, while the other new players include Mario Bautista, Caio Borralho, Randy Brown, Joaquin Buckley, Chris Curtis, Norma Dumont, Loopy Godinez, Pannie Kianzad, Jonathan Martinez, Michel Pereira, Alexandr Romanov and Tagir Ulanbekov.

All of the relevant fighters have taken significant leaps in their respective careers in 2024 but none will be competing at UFC 303. Aside from the new additions, the update will also include International Fight Week in-game challenges and new alter ego playable characters. The alter egos added were not specified.

Conor McGregor, who was originally scheduled to headline UFC 303, will also have his character's appearance re-modeled.

EA UFC reported that the new version will also include updated career mode rankings and new assorted vanity rewards.

Chris Curtis reacts to being added to EA UFC 5

Several fighters who have not been a part of the EA UFC franchise have publicly pushed to be included in the game, including UFC middleweight Chris Curtis. On June 25, 'The Action Man' will finally receive his wish and be a playable character in the game.

Curtis reacted to the news of his inclusion on X, clearly showing excitement for the update.

Curtis' specific attribute grades were not released, but the game is unsurprisingly promoting him as a boxer, suggesting that his striking statistics will be significantly better than his grappling numbers.