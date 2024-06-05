"Each minute, it's gonna be me just f***ing attacking Gabriel" - Mikey Musumeci promises a dominant showing at ONE 167

Mikey Musumeci is fired up for his rematch against Gabriel Sousa for obvious reasons.

Before posting a 6-0 resume at the world's largest martial arts organization on his way to the ONE flyweight submission grappling gold, the Evolve MMA athlete brought in a lengthy winning record that took off after he tapped to the Brazilian's north-south choke in September 2021.

Almost two and a half years since Sousa became only the second athlete to draw a tap from 'Darth Rigatoni,' the two are set to cross paths again on the loaded ONE 167 card inside the Impact Arena this Friday, June 7.

Because of the history and the defeat, something Musumeci describes as a failure, his drive to level his series against Sousa is at its peak.

Being the methodical athlete he is, Mikey Musumeci broke down his potential path to victory over the fellow Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt during an interview with ONE Championship.

He shared:

"How I get this done is every minute, 10 minutes, I'm trying to win. There are ten rounds of one minute. And every minute, if I win, I don't know what happens. I look up, and my hand's raised. So I see each minute, it's gonna be me just f***ing attacking Gabriel."

Mikey Musumeci has left no stone unturned for Sousa rematch

With that submission defeat still looming large on his mind and an eagerness to correct the mistakes from his past, Mikey Musumeci has put in extra hours on the mats to ensure he gets his hand raised on fight night.

Not only that, the 27-year-old has also looked for help and guidance from arguably two of the best bantamweight submission specialists, Kennedy Maciel and Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles, to get him ready for his bantamweight fixture against Sousa.

With everything in place, all that's left for the New Jersey native is to ensure he gets his hand raised.

As tough as it may seem, the grappling wizard is sure that he can walk away with the win as long as he continues pushing the action and hunting for submissions.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE 167 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, June 7.