“Eager to get back into the ring” - Takeru looks to erase sting of Superlek defeat with win over Rodtang

'The Natural Born Crusher' - it's a heavy name to carry. And at ONE 165 last year, Takeru Segawa couldn't live up to it. In front of a roaring Tokyo crowd, he went toe-to-toe with Superlek Kiatmoo9 and came up short. It was brutal. It was heartbreaking. But it also lit a fire in him that's burning hotter than ever.

Ad

The loss had broken Takeru physically and mentally, with the loss haunting him for months on end. But if there's one thing about the Japanese superstar, it's that he bounces back whatever it takes.

"Every time I lose, I feel eager to get back into the ring immediately and avenge my loss," Takeru said.

As if to prove a point, in September of last year, Takeru came back swinging, knocking out Thant Zin in his comeback fight. Now, he's set on proving he still deserves his moniker when he goes up against the ultimate test - 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

ONE 172: Takeru hyped that long-awaited clash with Rodtang will take place in "the greatest Japan event in the world"

With ONE 172 just around the corner, Takeru Segawa is starving for redemption. In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, he opened up about his excitement and the pressure to deliver on the biggest stage of his career.

Ad

"I'm extremely grateful and happy to be fighting in the main event. I'm eager to fight right now. In the next two months, I'll prepare thoroughly to deliver a main event-worty battle and achieve the best possible victory to conclude what will be the greatest Japan event in the world."

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang will take place in the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23. Tickets are available here, but fans in other parts of the world can catch the action at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.