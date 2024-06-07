Several fans know Mikey Musumeci as the reigning undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion and one of the best BJJ practitioners today, but those facts were only the tip of the iceberg about him.

This is why ONE Championship published a slideshow on Instagram recently and highlighted a few more little-known information about Musumeci. They wrote the post's caption with:

"Learn more about "Darth Rigatoni" before he aims for revenge against Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167 😎 Will you be tuning in this Friday? @mikeymusumeci"

Other details revealed by the promotion of 'Darth Rigatoni' include winning almost half of the total gold medals that Americans have won at the IBJJF World Championships in the Gi, being the fifth man not from Brazil to win gold at the IBJJF, inventing his own submission technique called the 'Mikey Lock,' and following an insane diet of 7,000 calories of pizza and pasta each night.

Now, he is set to appear in his seventh bout in the world's largest martial arts organization, where he will face a familiar opponent, Gabriel Sousa, in a bantamweight submission grappling match on June 7 at ONE 167.

Mikey Musumeci explains why fans should tune in to his upcoming match with Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167

Apart from the revenge-seeking narrative that Musumeci will carry in his highly anticipated rematch against Sousa on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Musumeci also explained why fans should not miss their top-flight battle.

According to the Evolve MMA representative, he and Sousa will make this fight exciting because both of them will have the same passion and energy heading into the match. Furthermore, they are also equally eager to get the victory.

ONE 167 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America during U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.