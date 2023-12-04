Ebanie Bridges gives curt reaction to change of opponent a week before boxing comeback 

IBF women's bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges has given a curt reaction to change in opponent ahead of her comeback.

Bridges was last seen inside the squared circle against Shannon O'Connell last year in December. On the night, she stopped O'Connell in the eighth round and made her first title defense. After over a year of being away from the boxing ring, it was announced that the Australian will return to face Avril Mathie on December 9.

However, Mathie was forced to withdraw from the bout just a few days ago and a replacement has already been booked. Ebanie Bridges will now take on Miyo Yoshida in an attempt to mark her second successful title defense.

Reacting to the short notice change of opponents, Bridges took to Instagram and gave a curt reaction. She said:

"Different opponent - same goal & same outcome #ANDSTILL"

While further applauding Miyo Yoshida for taking the fight on short notice, she said:

"Sadly @avrilmathie had to pull out of our fight due to injury hopefully a quick recovery to good health. Big shoutout to @matchroomboxing for working hard to get a replacement and @miyo_yoshida_ for taking the fight on such short notice so the fight can go ahead."

Ebanie Bridges claims Conor McGregor uses her for "clout"

Ebanie Bridges made a rather bold claim about Conor McGregor earlier this year. The two have been spotted together on numerous occasions. Interestingly, there has also been a fair share of speculation surrounding their relationship; however, it has been cleared by the IBF women's bantamweight champion that it is strictly professional.

Bridges is also sponsored by McGregor's Forged Irish Stout and while one would assume that the Australian is profiting out of their relationship, the boxer claimed otherwise.

During an interview with The Sun, Ebanie Bridges claimed that McGregor uses her for "clout" and said:

“He uses me for clout really. He's sponsoring me to get his brand out. That's what sponsors do. We met at the AJ fight and I wore his brand there, because he's using me to get his brand out. Otherwise, he'd be wearing a stout shirt. But we work together because he knows - me and him - will get people talking about his brand."