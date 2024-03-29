Ebanie Bridges hits back at Darren Till online for sarcastic comment about her OnlyF*ns career 

Ebanie Bridges recently clapped back at Darren Till for his unsavory comments on one of her latest social media posts. After Bridges posted a tweet about offering a young girl from her gym a ride in her Porsche, Till took aim at the former IBF women's bantamweight champion for making money through her OnlyF*ns career.

Bridges posted a photo with her young fan and wrote a caption encouraging the girl to work hard and push to make her dreams come true. While many saw the post as lighthearted and positive, Till used it as an opportunity to slam 'The Blonde Bomber' for making money through adult-rated content.

Sharing Bridges' post, Till wrote:

"Train hard and get ya t*ts out online girls and you can have your own Porsche 911 too."

Bridges wasn't going to let Till get away with his words, so he soon responded to him in the comments section of his post. She wrote:

Thanks for the attention and traction @darrentill, it all helps my bank account. Love ya. Never seen u fight or really do anything tbf except moan and b**ch about women on here lol… but I will be watching your next one."

After a fan pointed out that the young girl in Bridges' post looked up to the Australian boxer for her achievements in the sport and nothing else, 'The Blonde Bomber' responded by joking about Till's MMA career.

Pointing out that Till never became a champion or won a world title, she wrote:

"He wouldn’t know, he’s never won a world title or anything significant it seems except maybe some arguments on Twitter but defs lost this one."

Darren Till reacts to Ebanie Bridges responding to his online comments

Soon after Ebanie Bridges hit back at Darren Till for his comments on her post, 'The Gorilla' responded by launching another attack on the former IBF women's bantamweight champion.

Till brought up Bridges' OnlyF*ns career once again and responded to her tweet joking about his mixed martial arts resume. Taking to the comments section, he wrote:

"Girl who gets her sn*tch out online for strangers thinks she’s won an argument against me. Well done. you won, mate."

Bridges then retorted with a simple comeback and wrote:

"I know I did, thanks babs."

Bridges recently lost her bantamweight title to Miyo Yoshida via unanimous decision last December. Meanwhile, Till is on a dismal three-fight losing slide and is coming off a third-round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis.