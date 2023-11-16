Ebanie Bridges says Conor McGregor uses her for clout but helps with OnlyF*ns subscriptions

Ebanie Bridges has made a rather bold statement by suggesting Conor McGregor uses her for clout.

The IBF female boxing champion and McGregor have been spotted together on numerous occasions. While there has been a fair share of speculations regarding the two, their relationship is strictly professional.

Moreover, Ebanie Bridges is sponsored by Conor McGregor's Forged Irish Stout. While one would assume that Bridges is being exposed to the masses thanks to McGregor, the IBF female boxing champion has claimed otherwise.

According to a report by The Sun, Ebanie Bridges has claimed that McGregor uses her for "clout". She said:

“He uses me for clout really. He's sponsoring me to get his brand out. That's what sponsors do. We met at the AJ fight and I wore his brand there, because he's using me to get his brand out. Otherwise, he'd be wearing a stout shirt. But we work together because he knows - me and him - will get people talking about his brand."

Further, Ebanie Bridges claimed that her partnership with Conor McGregor's brand is also helping her to get more subscriptions on her OnlyF*ns page. She said:

“Obviously being attached to one of the biggest sports people in the world, one of the most recognizable names in the world, being attached to that is obviously going to grow my exposure, it’s going get me more fans, it’s going to get me more subscriptions to my OnlyF*ns."

Conor McGregor's return is further delayed

McGregor has not fought since his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier back in July 2021. The main cause of it has been the nasty leg injury he suffered during the fight.

However, 'The Notorious' has fully recovered and was billed to fight this year against Michael Chandler but a potential fight between the two was postponed after he failed to enter the USADA testing pool on time. Later, it was suggested that McGregor would fight on the promotion's historic UFC 300 card which will most likely take place in April 2024.

However, during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh revealed that his potential return has been pushed even further.

"We were hoping for April. That was the hope, that was what we were told, and then, now it seems to be the summertime."

Catch his comments in the clip below:

