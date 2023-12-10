Ebanie Bridges sends a message to "single mother" Miyo Yoshida after lopsided title loss

After the culmination of Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida, 'Blonde Bomber' took to social media and shared her thoughts on the outcome of the fight.

Reacting to her loss on December 9, Bridges uploaded a post on X. In the tweet, the 37-year-old showered praise on Yoshida for the victory and then vowed to make a strong comeback.

"Absolutely gutted, it wasn’t my night. Big congrats to my opponent Miyo Yoshida, she was the better fighter tonight. Beautiful & humble, single mother. Seeing how much that win meant to her & her daughter did give me some warmth inside. A loss doesn’t define me. I have no quit, it’s all learning and I’ll be back better & stronger. Thank you to everyone who supports me. I love you all," wrote Ebanie Bridges.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ebanie Bridges and Miyo Yoshida locked horns in a 10-round bout for the vacant IBF bantamweight title. The event took place at the Chase Center in California and was headlined by a clash between Devin Hanney and Regis Prograis for the WBC junior welterweight title.

Before the fight, Bridges was on a four-fight win streak, which included two TKO victories. Yoshida, on the other hand, was coming off a unanimous decision loss against Shurretta Metcalf In November this year.

The Japanese fighter, who was an underdog coming into the fight, got the better of her opponent for the majority of the contest. The fight went the distance, and Yoshida was declared the winner by a unanimous decision. The three judges scored the contest 99-91, 99-91, and 97-93 in favor of the 35-year-old.

Expand Tweet

With the victory, Yoshida extended her professional record to 17-4. 'Blonde Bomber,' on the other hand, suffered only the second loss of her career and now has a 9-2 record.