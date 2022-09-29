You can't allow a company to come in and re-sign you for another six - Eddie Alvarez urges fighters to try out free agency instead of collective bargaining

Eddie Alvarez is one of a handful of fighters who can claim to have fought in arguably the three biggest MMA promotions in the world, namely the UFC, Bellator and ONE Championship.

'The Underground King' fought in Bellator prior to his UFC career, where the American had two of the wildest fights you will ever see, against Michael Chandler. Having been the lightweight champion of Bellator and of the UFC, and with the experience of fighting for many promotions, Alvarez is no stranger to contract negotiations.

Eddie Alvarez is currently a free agent. While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he was asked for his thoughts about the state of the market in MMA. Alvarez replied:

"But you have to remember the first day you signed that contract, you were happy with it. Let's say the contract is six fights. You have to add as much value to yourself and to the promotion in those six fights as possible. That way you're more valuable outside of the contract. But you have to leave the contract. You can't allow a company to come in a fight or two before the contract [is up] and re-sign you for another six and eight [fights]."

Watch the video below from 18:15:

Eddie Alvarez says he will 'listen to fans' regarding which MMA promotion to sign with

Eddie Alvarez is currently a free agent in the market, having parted ways with ONE Championship. 'The Underground King' stated that the relationship ended on a good note when he took to Twitter to announce his return to free agency:

"Confirmed, I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team."

See the tweet below:

Eddie Alvarez @Ealvarezfight 🏼 Tell me whose next ?UGK Confirmed ,I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I’m officially a free agent and Ready to HuntTell me whose next ?UGK Confirmed ,I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I’m officially a free agent and Ready to Hunt 👊🏼🔪 Tell me whose next ?UGK

'The Underground King' admitted to Helwani that he will use the help of fans to decide where he will fight next:

"I've been listening to the fans, so keep tweeting, keep DM'ing me 'cause it's important to me. I'm not at the beginning of my career, I'm towards the end of my career. And I'd [like] to do what the fans want me to do and their voice means something to me. So they should call out for the fights that they want."

We'll have to wait and see where Eddie Alvarez lands up next. Will he genuinely leave his future in the hands of MMA fans? Only time will tell.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far