“It feels like old-school PRIDE” - Eddie Alvarez describes ONE Championship to American fans

Eddie Alvarez is excited for his fellow Americans to have the opportunity to watch ONE Championship live at US primetime every month.

‘The Underground King', a multi-time world champion, is thrilled to be part of ONE’s historic partnership with Amazon Prime. The 38-year-old MMA veteran has always boasted about fighting under the organization since day one, and now he can better illustrate what fans can look forward to with this new deal.

With the launch of their first event, ONE on Prime Video 1, Alvarez told American fans what kind of show they should expect to watch on August 26 during an interview with Helen Yee.

“I think for ONE, the thing that’s different is, if you were a fan of PRIDE back in the day, it’s kind of nostalgic because the way they set up the audience, the way they set up the fighters in the beginning and announce them, it feels like old-school PRIDE. It feels like traditional martial arts, what it was in the beginning. It’s just a whole different feel, a whole different way of fighting. I think the fans will be blown back with what they see in the value of the production.”

Eddie Alvarez holds one the most impressive resumes in martial arts history. Signing with ONE in 2018, ‘The Underground King’ hoped to add another lightweight world title to his collection.

Experiencing a mix of wins and losses over the past few years, Alvarez hopes to secure another win that will put him back into the realm of another world title shot against either Christian Lee or Ok Rae Yoon.

Ok Rae Yoon is scheduled to defend his world title against Christian Lee at ONE 160. Whoever succeeds, Eddie Alvarez could be lined up to challenge the champion on a hot Amazon Prime card, or even a fight on US soil. Only time will tell.

Eddie Alvarez hasn’t kept his eye away from the prize

Eddie Alvarez is hoping to bounce back after a loss to Ok Rae Yoon and a no contest with Iuri Lapicus in 2021. The Philadelphia native is in talks with the organization to bring him back inside the circle as soon as possible.

When asked what his goals were at the recent ONE and Amazon joint press conference, Alvarez answered:

“The goal has always been the triple crown. I’ve fought for every organization. I’ve pretty much become the champion in every organization. That’s always been the main goal from the gate. But I think ONE is making strides and for right now I think it’s about getting a footprint here in the United States and this is the start of it right here with Amazon Prime.”

