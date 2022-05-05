"Plotting and scheming with these gentlemen" - Eddie Alvarez finishing a hard training session

Eddie Alvarez is staying active by working on his skill while he’s away from the circle. On Twitter, ‘The Underground King’ shared a post by MPR MMA owner Erik Purcell, showing a photo of them together after a workout session.

In the caption, Alvarez said:

“Awesome night Plotting and scheming with these gentlemen 👊👊#Skillspaybills”

Alvarez was joined by Purcell, rising UFC featherweight Pat Sabatini, and amateur fighter Obinna Edgebike.

The American last saw action in ONE Championship back in April 2021, when he fought Iuri Lapicus and Ok Rae Yoon in the same month. ONE on TNT I saw his match with Lapicus come to an abrupt end after he was initially disqualified for illegal strikes. The outcome was later changed to a no contest after Alvarez contested the decision.

Still fresh from the quick fight with Lapicus, Alvarez look to compete again and got his wish three weeks later at ONE on TNT IV. Ok answered his challenge and shocked the MMA veteran with a unanimous decision victory following a thrilling three-round contest.

Eddie Alvarez could be a star to watch out for in ONE Championship’s imminent US debut

ONE Championship recently inked a multi-year deal with Amazon Prime Video to bring its events closer to audiences in the United States and Canada. The promotion is also looking to hold its first event on US territory by 2023.

A growing number of US talents will be featured in the show when it happens, and Eddie Alvarez will certainly be one of the stars that fans will watch out for.

Alvarez won championships in major North American MMA promotions UFC and Bellator before making his ONE Championship debut in 2019. He is looking to climb the ranks of the lightweight division and already owns a win over a former world champion in Eduard Folayang.

However, the 38-year-old hasn’t been able to establish his presence in the division yet following his debut loss to Timofey Nastyukhin and his setbacks against Iuri Lapicus and Ok Rae Yoon last year.

Seeing that he’s working on his skills in the gym again, it looks like Eddie Alvarez is gearing up for another run to the top.

