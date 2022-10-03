Eddie Alvarez next fight: Which promotion is 'The Underground King' likely to compete in next?

After losing to Rae Yoon Ok at ONE on TNT 4: La N Sang vs. De Ridder 2, Eddie Alvarez became a free agent. The former UFC champion has stated that he is keen on returning to the United States and didn't rule out Bellator or the UFC.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Alvarez made it clear that he was very open to talking to many America-based MMA organizations. 'The Underground King' stated that he's speaking with all the organizations and has meetings booked:

"For the most part, all of the biggest names everybody has already been mentioning have all reached out. We have meetings with almost everyone. I’m going to hear everyone out. More than anything, I’m going to hear the fans out."

The former UFC champion also stated:

"I spoke to Lloyd [Pierson], my agent, and I said, ‘I want my fights, my career to finish up in the United States, in the U.S.'"

'The Underground King' had a tough time at ONE Championship. He only one once in his four outings. Eddie Alvarez managed to beat Eduard Folayang, but lost against Timofey Nastyukhin and Rae Yoon Ok. The 38-year-old's bout against Iuri Lapicus ended in a no-contest.

What is Eddie Alvarez's UFC record?

Despite Eddie Alvarez being a former UFC lightweight champion, 'The Underground King' has only fought eight times under the UFC banner. Alvarez currently has an organizational record of four wins, three losses and one no-contest.

The 38-year-old had a poor start to life in the UFC, losing to Donald Cerrone on his debut. However, Alvarez bounced back well and defeated Gilbert Melendez and Anthony Pettis. After that, Alvarez defeated Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Fight Night 90, but failed to defend his title against Conor McGregor in his next outing.

Alvarez's only other win in the UFC came against Justin Gaethje. Alvarez finished 'The Highlight' at UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 back in 2017. 'The Underground King' left the organization after losing to Dustin Poirier in their rematch. Their first meeting ended in a no-contest due to an illegal knee from Alvarez to Poirier, who was a downed opponent.

