"Can’t wait to Rumble for you All" - ONE Championship's Eddie Alvarez teases that he's working on something

ONE Championship lightweight Eddie Alvarez has been out of action for more than a year. But according to the man himself, that may change soon. In a post on his Twitter account, Alvarez teased that he was working on "something," but did not divulge any other details.

"Working on something. Can't wait to Rumble for you All"

While the tweet doesn't give fans a lot to go off on, the idea that fans could see 'The Underground King' return to the ONE Circle soon is enough to get excited about. The last time fans saw Alvarez in the cage was at ONE on TNT 4 in April 2021.

Eddie Alvarez has had a tough go of it since joining ONE Championship in 2019. He lost his promotional debut via first-round knockout to Timofey Nastyukhin in March 2019.

Bouncing back in his sophomore effort, he defeated Eduard Folayang five months later. Alvarez was then scheduled to face Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev in late 2019, but an ankle injury forced him to withdraw from the contest.

The bout was rescheduled to take place in May 2020, but once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the bout was ultimately cancelled.

Eddie Alvarez and the ONE on TNT turmoil

In mid-2021, ONE Championship ran a series of events that aired during primetime on TNT in the United States. Given the reputation he earned under the Bellator and UFC banners, it made sense for ONE to book Alvarez to fight at the event.

His opponent at ONE on TNT 1 was Iuri Lapicus. Intent on stringing together back-to-back wins, the fight was called off just 62 seconds into the contest. Alvarez was accused of repeatedly targeting the back of Lapicus' head.

Originally called a win by disqualification for Lapicus, the result was later switched to a no contest. It was determined that the referee issued a red card prematurely when he should have issued a yellow card, or a warning, for Alvarez's accidental strikes.

Given the short nature of the fight, Eddie Alvarez agreed to step into the ONE Circle just weeks later against Rae Yoon Ok at ONE on TNT 4. Alvarez would make it to the end of the bout, but ultimately lost via unanimous decision.

Since then, fans have been waiting with baited breath for the return of 'The Underground King'. Fortunately, it looks like we may not have to wait much longer.

