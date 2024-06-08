"Eddie and DAZN going bust" - Fans react to Ryan Garcia's shocking allegations of non-payment of dues from Devin Haney fight

Nearly two months after shocking the world with an upset win over Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia has publicly claimed that he has not seen a paycheck for the performance. After the fight, it was reported that Garcia made roughly $50 million from the fight, a number that included a payout he received from allegedly betting on himself.

Garcia openly called out Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN for his reported lack of payment with a tweet on June 8. Here's what 'KingRy' posted:

Fans were stunned by the supposed announcement, with many joking that Garcia's fighter purse was being held due to his positive PED test for alleged use of Ostarine. Other fans of the boxer criticized the sport and the responsible promotions for their lack of professionalism.

One user responded to the tweet by claiming DAZN was "going bust," writing:

"Eddie [Hearn] and DAZN going bust"

Other fans commented:

"You deffo broke lmao"

"Canelo was right!!"

"Testing positive f***** up the bag"

"@DAZNBoxing give Ryan his money"

Devin Haney reacts to Ryan Garcia's tweet of non-payment of dues

Just minutes after Ryan Garcia put DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions on blast for his lack of payment 49 days after his pay-per-view headlining fight with Devin Haney, the WBC super lightweight champion responded in agreement with his rival.

Haney claimed he has also yet to be paid, quote-tweeting Garcia's post with a single-word reply.

Haney, who is not under contract with Golden Boy Promotions, has slammed the company on several occasions in the past for what he claimed to be a lack of professionalism. Garcia's frustration with the company is much more compelling considering, he is one of the current faces of Oscar De La Hoya's promotion.