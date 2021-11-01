Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua is the best heavyweight in the world, wonders how Tyson Fury climbed up the P4P list by 'beating the same guy'

The heavyweight division of international boxing is in flux with Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk looking to ascend to the top of the food chain. Eddie Hearn recently opened up about the heavyweight rankings and how fickle its nature really is.

Hearn hailed Anthony Joshua as the pound-for-pound greatest heavyweight in the world after questioning Tyson Fury's spot at the top. He argued that offering Fury the top spot, considering he has only bested Deontay Wilder over the course of the last few years, was debatable.

While in conversation with Brian Davis on The Pain Game podcast, Eddie Hearn was asked to offer his two cents on the heavyweight pound-for-pound rankings. Here's what the Matchroom supremo had to say:

"I thought Fury's last fight was thrilling. But if I'm being critical, he's beaten one guy in the last nearly three years. I don't see how you can keep moving up the pound-for-pound list by just beating the same guy. I believe AJ is the best heavyweight in the world. Now is he still the best heavyweight in the world? He's got a point to prove," said Eddie Hearn.

Eddie Hearn ranks Oleksandr Usyk over Tyson Fury with Anthony Joshua in third

An upset win over Anthony Joshua bolstered Oleksandr Usyk's claim to being the greatest heavyweight boxer in the world, contending for the spot currently held by Tyson Fury.

Eddie Hearn went on to list the rankings as he saw fit and hailed Usyk as the better boxer compared to Tyson Fury:

"If you want to rank them now, on paper as of today, then I think you have to do one and two, Usyk and Fury. You know, three AJ and four Dillian Whyte and five Deontay Wilder," opined Eddie Hearn.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua on the Oleksandr Usyk rematch: “For me, I have one thing in my mind - that’s war, that’s murder, that’s to go out there and hurt the guy and take his soul to the point where he wants to give up.” [ @IFLTV Anthony Joshua on the Oleksandr Usyk rematch: “For me, I have one thing in my mind - that’s war, that’s murder, that’s to go out there and hurt the guy and take his soul to the point where he wants to give up.” [@IFLTV]

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After his loss at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua exercised his right to a rematch almost immediately. Although the date of the clash is currently unknown, the fight will leave a lasting impact on the balance of power in the heavyweight division.

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Jack Cunningham