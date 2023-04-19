Eddie Hearn might not be as renowned as the UFC’s Dana White for having a brash and confrontational persona, but the boxing promoter is certainly not afraid to mix it up with rivals when he has to.

The chairman of Matchroom Sports recently took to Twitter to hit out at Leonard Ellerbe, who acts as the CEO for Mayweather Promotions.

Ellerbe was recently caught on camera discussing the likelihood of his group working with Hearn, and was quite dismissive of the British promoter.

“If it makes business, it makes sense, and big fights are made when they make sense for both sides. I have no problem working with anybody. But Eddie Hearn don’t have nobody! He don’t have...he don’t have no pay-per-view fighters!”

Hearn, however, was quick to respond via Twitter, and to say that he didn’t mince his words when it came to Ellerbe would be an understatement. His blunt Tweet consisted of just three words and a laughing emoji.

Understandably, Eddie Hearn hardly felt the need to defend himself to the hilt. After all, his Matchroom Sports promotion is currently home to quite the stable of fighters, including Canelo Alvarez, whose upcoming fight with John Ryder was confirmed by Hearn last month on Twitter.

Eddie Hearn @EddieHearn History will be made May 6 as @canelo returns to his hometown in front of 50,000 at the Akron Stadium, Guadalajara against mandatory challenger @_john_ryder_ live on @daznboxing History will be made May 6 as @canelo returns to his hometown in front of 50,000 at the Akron Stadium, Guadalajara against mandatory challenger @_john_ryder_ live on @daznboxing 🌍 🇲🇽🇬🇧 https://t.co/bDe37m7f0Z

2021 saw Hearn promote a fight between Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders at Arlington, Texas’s AT&T Stadium. The fight drew 73, 126 fans, making it the most-attended boxing event at an indoor venue in US history.

Hearn also represents pound-for-pound great Katie Taylor, former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, and current WBA super-flyweight champ Juan Francisco Estrada.

Has Eddie Hearn ever hit out at rival promoters before?

Eddie Hearn’s recent spat with Leonard Ellerbe is not the first time that the British promoter has hit out at his rivals.

In 2021, the Matchroom Sports chairman became embroiled in a war of words with Top Rank’s Bob Arum and Tyson Fury, blaming them for scuppering Fury’s proposed fight with Anthony Joshua.

After stating that he was “gutted” that the fight fell through in favour of Fury taking a third fight with Deontay Wilder instead, Hearn hit out at the behaviour of both men.

“I think when you look back you’d have to be a bit of an idiot to think that they were ever fully committed or keen to this fight.”

Unsurprisingly, Arum then hit out at Hearn in response, claiming he had “diarrhoea of the mouth”.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Bob Arum hits back at Eddie Hearn blasting him over the AJ vs Fury collapse: "Eddie has diarrhoea of the mouth. He can't stop talking and he doesn't think… Eddie should shut up and stop blaming other people. He'd be well advised to shut his mouth and look in the mirror." Bob Arum hits back at Eddie Hearn blasting him over the AJ vs Fury collapse: "Eddie has diarrhoea of the mouth. He can't stop talking and he doesn't think… Eddie should shut up and stop blaming other people. He'd be well advised to shut his mouth and look in the mirror."

To date, a fight between Joshua and Fury has still not come to fruition.

