Eddie Hearn drops massive hint about Francis Ngannou's potential boxing debut 

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has given a massive hint about Francis Ngannou's potential boxing debut.

The former UFC heavyweight champion parted ways with the promotion earlier this year after failing to agree terms on a new contract. Ngannou has been quite vocal about wanting to compete in boxing matchups and his new deal with the PFL allows him to do that.

While there have been talks of Ngannou's potential matchup against Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, nothing has come to fruition. Moreover, recent rumors have suggested that Saudi Arabia is looking to host a massive boxing card in December with star-studded heavyweight matchups like Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua, and Francis Ngannou vs. Derek Chisora.

Speaking about it during an appearance on The MMA Hour, Eddie Hearn was asked by Ariel Helwani if the rumors of it happening were true. The Matchroom Boxing promoter replied by saying:

"I mean I think that would be, I think that's what they want."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments in the video below (28:50):

Daniel Cormier speaks on Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones meeting each other

Long-time rivals Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones finally crossed paths this past week at PFL. The two have been at odds for years and there were rumors of a potential matchup between them as well if Ngannou didn't leave the UFC.

The meeting between the two was rather cordial, both fighters stood their ground, exchanged strong words, and even tipped their hats off. Speaking about Ngannou and Jones coming face-to-face, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier expressed his disappointment on the DC & RC show.

While claiming that the face-off between the two just reminds us that the matchup will actually never happen, Daniel Cormier said:

“It’s a big deal but it kind of sucks. It just reminds us that it won’t happen. Because now that Francis [Ngannou] is gone there’s no way it could ever work. There’s no way it could ever be cross promoted to make it happen. Here’s one thing I took from that honestly, I watched them come up to each other and Francis ain’t afraid of nobody. He’s one of the baddest men on the planet. But as Jon’s grabbing him, touching his arm, and he’s talking to him, something changes in him whenever they’re face-to-face."

Check out Daniel Cormier's full comments in the video below (18:30):

