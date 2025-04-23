Eddie Hearn gets 100% real on Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing match, issues verdict on matchmaking: "I prefer it to the Mike Tyson one"

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently weighed in on the Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight. The Matchroom chairman compares it to the YouTuber-turned-boxer's previous blockbuster fight against Mike Tyson.

'The Problem Child's' last fight witnessed a one-sided beatdown of 58-year-old boxing legend, Tyson. However, Paul looks to step up his game with his upcoming fight against former WBC middleweight champion Chavez Jr.

Hearn is often critical of Paul and his boxing ventures. The Brit has once again shared his thoughts on the 28-year-old's upcoming fight. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Hearn said:

"I prefer [Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight] to the Mike Tyson one. Unless Jake makes loads of money, he's not gonna take any substantial risks. He's very calculated. Chavez, didn't he lose to [Anderson Silva] who Jake beat? I get it. Like obviously, he's quite well known in Mexico."

He added:

"I think the fight would do quite well. I don't think he's horrendous, Chavez. I mean, if he can just get himself in some kind of shape and condition, it could atleast be competitive. But, size, youth, it's a good bit of matchmaking. Not awful."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below:

Eddie Hearn weighs in on Jake Paul's potential fight against Anthony Joshua

On several occasions, Jake Paul has called out former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua for a potential fight in 2026. Throughout his career, 'The Problem Child' has defeated contenders from all disciplines. From fighting YouTuber AnEsonGib to UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva, Paul has defeated them all.

The only loss in his record comes from his split decision loss against Tommy Fury. Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, recently shared his thoughts on the YouTuber's callout. Speaking to SPORTbible, he did not "recommend" this bout for Paul.

"It's clickbait. But, he might just be mad enough to have a go. It's very dangerous, very dangerous. I mean, you saw a same guy who has the same size as AJ, and who has much more ability than Jake Paul, which is Francis Ngannou. You saw what happened to him. That was scary. We can joke about it, but I don't recommend it for Mr. Paul"

Check out Eddie Hearn's remarks below:

