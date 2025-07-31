  • home icon
  Eddie Hearn gets brutally honest about the possibility of Jake Paul winning world championship belt: "He might win one from TK Maxx"



By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 31, 2025 06:04 GMT

Eddie Hearn (right) talks Jake Paul's (left) world title chances.

Eddie Hearn doesn't believe Jake Paul has what it takes to become a boxing world champion. The veteran promoter recently fielded a question about Paul's chances against boxing's elite contenders and strongly dismissed the YouTuber-turned-boxer's chances against them.

Over the past few years, Paul has made a name for himself in the world of boxing and has picked up wins against high-profile combat sports entities like Mike Tyson, Nate Diaz, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and Mike Perry. With a record of 12-1, the former Disney star is now aiming to secure a world championship fight. He's notably hinted at fighting Anthony Joshua next year.

While many believe that Paul is skilled enough to win a world title, Hearn doesn't buy the hype and recently rubbished the idea of 'The Problem Child' winning gold. In an episode of the Let Me Tell You Something with Derek and JJ show, Hearn was asked if he saw Paul winning a belt, to which he replied:

"No. I mean, he might win one from TK Maxx or something. But no, no... Unless a governing body goes, 'Oh, there's a vacant belt. We'll sanction Jake Paul against some random geezer in the top 100.' Who's he beating?"
Eddie Hearn talks potential Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul fight

Earlier this month, Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on Jake Paul potentially fighting Anthony Joshua someday. While Hearn has been known to be critical of influencers venturing into the sport, he seemed open to the idea of Paul facing Joshua in a big-money clash.

In an interview with Boxing News, the Englishman shared his two cents on the matter and said:

"After speaking to his excellency last night, I'm actually... In this mad world we live in, I wouldn't be surprised. Our focus is to fight Tyson Fury, but if he needs a fight before then... If that's Jake Paul, and you guys want that fight, I know the numbers would be massive, the world would want to see it."
He continued:

"I spoke to AJ about it. He says, 'If you want me to flatten Jake Paul, I'll do it.' And I know there will be a lot of happy people, but that's what Mr. Paul has done... If we can do business with MVP, they're doing great at the moment, in this crazy world, you never know, baby."
Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below (8:14):

Edited by Nishant Zende.
