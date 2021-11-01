"He's still fighting fighters" - Eddie Hearn praises Jake Paul for his marketing ability and work ethic

Eddie Hearn recently gave his take on Jake Paul's ongoing involvement in the combat sports community. Hearn doesn't believe 'The Problem Child' should be criticized for trying his hand at boxing.

While in conversation with Brian Davis on The Pain Game podcast, Hearn lauded Jake Paul for the way he has conducted himself on the pugilistic circuit. He admitted that although the YouTube star has not fought any well-established boxers yet, he has still entered the ring with fighters.

"You know, Jake is not fighting any real boxers yet, but he's still fighting fighters, Right? He's fighting MMA guys, he's fighting guys that know how to hold their hands up. I don't mind what Jake's doing. I think he's working hard. I think he's a great promoter and I think he's putting the time in in the gym. And I think he's entitled to have a crack."

Catch Brian Davis and Eddie Hearn discussing Jake Paul's boxing venture below:

Hearn doesn't want crossover fights to become the norm after Jake Paul

Up until 2020, crossover boxing fights were outliers in the sport, with only a few fighters like Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather indulging in the practice.

However, Logan and Jake Paul have effectively changed the game, bringing in fresh eyes to the sport. It is only a matter of time before other YouTubers and entertainment professionals aim to replicate the Paul brothers' success. In doing so, we may see more stars make their way into the squared circle.

This is something that has held Eddie Hearn back from dipping his feet into the crossover-fight culture. Here's what he had to say when asked about his reluctance to play a larger role in the trend:

"I have no problems with what [Jake Paul] is doing at all. My worry and the reason I step back a little bit is that I don't want this to become the norm, to be honest with you. That's what scares me about the whole thing. It's not about protecting my business. It's just something that I'm very passionate about and something I feel very strongly about."

