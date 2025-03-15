Eddie Hearn reacts as Canelo Alvarez’s previous opponent misses weight in shocking scenes

Eddie Hearn's client, Edgar Berlanga, has missed weight in a truly unexpected moment ahead of his fight with Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz set for March 15. Berlanga is coming off the biggest fight of his career, a mega-fight with superstar Canelo Alvarez.

The New York native entered the bout at 22-0 and vowed to knock out the Mexican, who had never been dropped in his career ahead of the bout. But Alvarez's legendary chin remained intact, unlike Berlanga's undefeated record, as he was handed a unanimous decision loss.

With fans and pundits eager to see how he'll bounce back from suffering his first career defeat, 'The Chosen One' missing weight by over a pound for his scheduled 168-pound fight.

His promoter, Hearn, was interviewed by FightHype.com following the weigh-ins, where he said this:

"Disappointing. There's been a lot said and a lot going on, but it was a championship fight. It's always disappointing for a fighter to come [in] over weight. They've reached an agreement, the fight will go ahead. He's under pressure to look good tomorrow."

He added:

"Edgar's always professional. He's never had a problem with the weight, he's never missed any weight. Of course, it's difficult to go from Canelo Alvarez to a smaller fight on the undercard. But you've also got to be professional... He's never missed weight before, and I've never known that to be an issue. So I was a bit surprised."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (0:05):

Eddie Hearn addresses Edgar Berlanga's issues ahead of his return

Edgar Berlanga will return against Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz in what was scheduled to be for the WBO NABO super middleweight title. However, Berlanga's weight miss of 1.6 pounds has seen him become unable to win the vacant belt, with only his opponent in a position to do so.

Ahead of the bout, 'The Chosen One' has expressed frustration with being on the undercard of the upcoming event. His frustration lies in that his previous bout, against Canelo Alvarez, saw him feature in the headlining fight.

But Eddie Hearn has now addressed their frustrations during a recent interview with Thaboxingvoice. The Matchroom Boxing chairman said this:

"When he boxed Canelo Alvarez, his team requested a comeback fight for a certain amount of money, on the undercard. That was their request. After the Canelo fight I thought, 'Actually, maybe we could do something a bit bigger.' We looked at a fight in Puerto Rico... We ran out of time... We're gonna go back to the contract... So this is the fight."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (1:15):

