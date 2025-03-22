Eddie Hearn slams lopsided scorecard for Skye Nicolson vs. Tiara Brown: "The Australian scorecard was disgusting"

Former WBC female featherweight champion Skye Nicolson faced Tiara Brown on March 22 in Sydney, Australia. Nicolson carried an undefeated record of 12-0 into the fight and had also made two successful title defenses. On the other hand, Brown also held an undefeated professional record of 18-0. Both fighters traded verbal jabs before the fight with Nicolson calling Brown's resume a joke, while Brown labeled Nicolson's career as spoon-fed.

As soon as the bell rang, both fighters tried to read each other's movements with each corner calling for some action. Both Nicolson and Brown had their moments during the fight. The judges gave the nod to Brown in a close split decision win. Eddie Hearn, who manages Nicolson expressed his discontent with the scorecards.

Speaking to Fight Hype after the fight, he said:

"I think you have to give credit to Tiara Brown. I mean when someone underperforms you know you can underperform but you also can't take away what the opponent did which was apply pressure. You know some smart boxing fought well on the inside but Skye fought Tiara Brown's fight instead of fighting her fight. I felt like she could have won the fight comfortably, but I still had Skye edging the fight, to be honest with you. I thought the Australian scorecard was disgusting, 97-93. She gave Tiara Brown six, seven, eight, nine and ten (rounds). No way, she didn't win nine and I thought she won ten."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (1:03):

When Skye Nicolson discussed potential bout against featherweight champion Amanda Serrano

Skye Nicolson recently discussed a potential bout against Amanda Serrano and explained how a fight between the two would transpire. Serrano recently lost to Katie Taylor in a rematch via decision.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Nicolson revealed she held a great deal of respect for Serrano and with a win over the Puerto Rican, she would prove that she is the best featherweight in the world. She said:

"She [Serrano] thinks that she's the best in the world. I think I'm the best in the world. Of course I want to fight her. She's got the other belts in the division, I want the belts. Any world champion would want to be chasing the other belts, that's the idea...She doesn't want to fight me. I mean, it's so obvious."

Check out Skye Nicolson's comments below:

