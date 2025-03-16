Eduard Folayang equipped himself with new tricks for Shinya Aoki war at ONE 172: "Get it all out in this fight"

Filipino MMA icon Eduard Folayang is eager to showcase the new weapons that he has acquired for his fourth meeting with Japanese rival Shinya Aoki on March 23 at ONE 172 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Folayang and Aoki will renew their rivalry inside the Circle in a lightweight MMA match. In his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the former ONE lightweight MMA king aims to fully display these skills, as he stated:

"There are a lot of things that I want to do in this fight. The things that I've learned that I wish I would have known in our previous fights, I want to make sure I get it all out in this fight time around."

'The Landslide' wants to tie his head-to-head score with 'Tobikan Judan' after he dropped two of their first three meetings under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Folayang's lone victory occurred in November 2016 with a third-round TKO victory to capture the 26-pound golden belt.

Eduard Folayang knows that Shinya Aoki will impose his grappling skills in their upcoming match at ONE 172

The Lions Nation MMA representative is expecting the Japanese legend to revert back to his grappling expertise in their impending battle at ONE 172 and acknowledges that he needs to be extra careful in that area.

Folayang explained this during his recent interview with ONE Championship by saying:

"While I expect him to try and pull off new things, I expect him to go back to his bread and butter. Shinya is Shinya and we all know what he wants to do. I have to be very careful not to show one bit of opening cause I know he'll capitalize."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

