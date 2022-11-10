Eduard Folayang vs. Edson Marques announced for ONE on Prime Video 5 in Manila

Filipino superstar Eduard Folayang is set to make his way back to the circle this December. The former ONE lightweight world champion will face Edson Marques at ONE on Prime Video 5 on December 2 at Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

Folayang, in an interview with ONE Championship, said he feels honored to be part of the promotion’s growing expansion into the United States. ONE on Prime Video 5 will be streamed live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Eduard Folayang said:

“Of course I’m happy. I feel honored to be put on the forefront of a card that will air live in US prime time through Prime Video, being one of the few Filipinos on that card. It’s such a huge motivating factor for me because our trajectory is heading west, and I’d love to entertain our fans over there and make new ones.”

Folayang is considered among the greatest-ever fighters in ONE Championship and even headlined the promotion’s first event ONE: Champion vs. Champion back in September 2011.

The Team Lakay star fought a barnburner of a match and took a unanimous decision win over South Korea’s A-Sol Kwon.

More than a decade on and Folayang is still among the most influential fighters in ONE Championship. The 38-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision win over Australian legend John Wayne Parr in his first-ever Muay Thai match at ONE X this past March. Marques, though, could present different problems to Folayang.

‘Panico’ is a big lightweight, with his six-foot frame towering over the five-foot-seven Folayang. The Brazilian fighter is also coming off a unanimous decision win over Kim Kyung Lock at ONE 158 this past June.

Eduard Folayang happy to be fighting in the Philippines

Eduard Folayang is an absolute legend and his status in Philippine sports is already set in stone. Nevertheless, ‘Landslide’ has no plans of slowing down and he’s ready to put on a show in front of his fellow Filipinos.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Folayang said he’s grateful to be part of the Manila card.

The former lightweight king fought 12 times in the city but his last one was back in January 2020 at ONE: Fire and Fury.

“I’m grateful because I was included, and since the event will be in the Philippines for the first time in three years, I’m super excited. I’m looking forward to performing in front of my home crowd.”

