Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi: Full video highlights

The 12-round IBF super featherweight title clash between Eduardo Nunez and Masanori Rikiishi took place earlier today in the BUNTAI Yokohama arena in Yokohama, Japan.

Nunez was riding a 17-fight win streak coming into the fight, earning a round-six retirement victory against Miguel Marriaga in his most recent fight in August 2024. The 27-year-old Mexican is also one of the most entertaining fighters in the division, with all 27 of his wins having come via stoppage.

Meanwhile, Rikiishi, the No. 3-ranked IBF contender, was riding a 14-fight win streak coming into the contest. With 11 stoppages to his name, the 30-year-old Japanese star possesses heavy hands that rival his opponent.

Nunez was the betting favorite, with stats placing him as a -265 favorite in the lead-up to the event, with Rikiishi as a +205 underdog.

Check out Eduardo Nunez warming up in his locker room:

Check out Masanori Rikiishi making his way to the ring:

Watch Eduardo Nunez making his way to the ring:

Check out glimpses from the first two rounds:

Check out Masanori Rikiishi unloading precision punches on his opponent at the end of the third:

Eduardo Nunez lands combos in the pocket:

Masanori Rikiishi rallies back with a flurry after getting battered to the body:

Check out Eduardo Nunez rocking Masanori Rikiishi with an overhand right in the 10th round:

Check out the fighters laying it all on the line in the final round of the IBF title clash:

After 12 grueling rounds, the judges saw the fight as a unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 117-111) in favor of Nunez.

Check out the official decision for the IBF super featherweight clash below:

Check out Eduardo Nunez's victory speech below:

